National Assembly to resume sittings after 3-week break

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 22 – Members of the National Assembly were expected to resume sittings on Tuesday afternoon after a three-week break in which they are expected to conclude debate on at least three proposed laws which are crucial to streamlining the management of the August 9 General Elections and future polls.
The legislators will continue deliberation on the Election (Amendment) Bill which seeks to pave the way for the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission to give priority to manual results relayed by returning officers and to provide for complimentary identification of voters.
The Bill which is sponsored by the Constitutional Implementation Oversight Committee (CIOC) Chairperson Jeremiah Kioni further seeks to block aspirants who lose in part nominations from vying as independents.
The Election Campaign Financing (Amendment) Bill seeks to will weaken the oversight mechanisms on campaign financing by doing away with the current legal provisions compelling political parties to form expenditure committees and allow the Auditor-General to scrutinize.
The bill which is also sponsored by Kioni simply proposes that parties and candidates simply disclose the amount and source of contribution received for the campaign.
Also lined up in the Order Paper for debate is the Huduma Bill, which seeks to anchor the National Identity Information Management System– popularly known as Huduma Namba.
