Nairobi Metropolitan Services term extended by 6 more months

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 18 – The Nairobi Metropolitan Services contract has been extended by a further six months.
Through a gazette notice signed by Nairobi County Secretary Jairus Musumba, NMS will continue dispensing its duties under the deed of transfer until August 24, 2022.
Initially the term was to end on February 25, 2022.
The signing to extend the deal was witnessed by Attorney General Paul Kihara, Nairobi Governor Ann Kananu and CabinetS Eugene Wamalwa.
“The duration of the transferred functions is extended by a further period of six months from 25th February 2022 to August 24th 2022,” the notice stated.
The notice explains that upon the expiry of the NMS term, there will be a handover period of three months so as to ensure continuous service delivery.
“The parties herein shall within seven days of assumption of office of the Governor form a joint committee to oversee the handover process,” it further stated.
The NMS came into being in March 2020, and was to run the four key county functions for an initial renewable term of 24 months.
The functions under NMS’s supervision are transport, housing, public works, utilities and ancillary services and country physical planning and development.