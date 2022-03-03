Nairobi MCAs split over Governor Kananu’s competence

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 3 – Division has emerged in the Nairobi County Assembly over how Governor Ann Kananu is running city affairs, following allegations of corruption and incompetence.

A section of MCAs accused Kananu of misappropriating county funds and spending a lot of time lounging and merry making instead of focusing on service delivery.

The ward representatives cited a recent incident involving two senior county officials who are said to have been arrested while carrying a huge amount of money, whose source couldn’t be authenticated.

“The biggest mistake made was to elevate Kananu to lead this city. She is an absentee Governor who is never available to address issues of Nairobi residents,” stated Waithaka MCA Antony Kiragu.

She is also accused of frustrating small suppliers by failing to pay them.

“I want to urge young entrepreneurs to avoid working with city hall lest their businesses collapse,” stated Utalii MCA Wilson Ochola.

Other allegations cited include cases of land grabbing, for instance the Baba Dogo playing ground which they claim to have been grabbed by a private developer.

Kananu-leaning MCAs led by Imara Daima representative Kennedy Obuya have however rubbished the claims, saying the accusations are baseless.

“It is not the responsibility of MCAs to check on how, when and where members of the executive socialize. We reprimand the said members to apologize to the constitutional office,” stated Obuya.

Kware MCA Rose Kula also defended Kananu and asked the disgruntled members to follow laid down channels to address their grievances.