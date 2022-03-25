Connect with us

Waithera however noted that the law should allow the Governors to run for other offices. /COURTESY

Nairobi MCA urges Parliament to enact law barring outgoing Governors from seeking Senate seats

JEMIMAH MUENI

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 25 – South B Member of the County Assembly (MCA) Waithera Chege has called on Parliament to come up with a law barring outgoing Governors from running for Senate seats.

Waithera who is also the Nairobi County Assembly Deputy Majority Whip, argued that most of the Governors who have served for the two term limit of 10 years have pending integrity files at the senate.

She questioned how such former Governors if elected Senators will be able to audit reports covering their tenure, noting that some may be elected as chair Public Accounts Committee (PAC) and Public Investment Committee (PIC), Senate Committees mandated with interrogating audit reports on counties prepared every financial year by the Auditor General.

“Parliament should move with speed and propose a law barring such characters for vying to the Senate 5 years after their terms end,” she stated.

Waithera however noted that the law should allow the Governors to run for other offices.

Several outgoing Governors have declared that they will be vying for senate seats including Kivutha Kibwana (Makueni) , Cornel Rasanga (Siaya),  Samuel Tunai( Narok), Jackson Mandago (Uasin Gishu) and former Mandera Governor Ali Roba.

