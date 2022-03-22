Nairobi Expressway not yet open to the public – KeNHA

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 22 – The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) on Tuesday said the Nairobi Expressway is not yet open to the public.

This after reports emerged on social media that the highly anticipated road had been temporarily opened for use, free of charge, until March 31.

“Contrary to speculative information circulating in some social media platforms, this is to notify the public that the Nairobi Expressway is not yet open to traffic”. KeNHA stated.”

The authority also urged Kenyans to remain calm as the Expressway is nearing completion, adding that once its completed the public shall be informed in good time.

KeNHA also noted that there will be guided trials to test the operations of the system that has been installed, in preparation for the eventual opening of the Road to the public.

“Being a key road that is expected to decongest the City, the Authority shall inform the public in advance but at an appropriate time on arrangements to open the road to the public,” the Authority stated.

The Nairobi Expressway was launched by In mid-October 2019 by President Uhuru Kenyatta and covers a 27 Km four lane dual carriage way, which runs along the median strips of Mombasa Road (starting at Mlolongo), Uhuru Highway and Waiyaki Way, (terminating at James Gichuru Road).

Once open for use, motorists using will be expected to pay between Sh100 and Sh1,550 in toll charges, depending on the size of the vehicle and the distance covered. The charges will be dollar-based to cushion the Chinese operator from exchange rate losses.