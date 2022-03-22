Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
The authority urged Kenyans to remain calm as the Expressway is nearing completion. /FILE

Kenya

Nairobi Expressway not yet open to the public – KeNHA

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 22 – The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) on Tuesday said the Nairobi Expressway is not yet open to the public.

This after reports emerged on social media that the highly anticipated road had been temporarily opened for use, free of charge, until March 31.

“Contrary to speculative information circulating in some social media platforms, this is to notify the public that the Nairobi Expressway is not yet open to traffic”. KeNHA stated.”

The authority also urged Kenyans to remain calm as the Expressway is nearing completion, adding that once its completed the public shall be informed in good time.

KeNHA also noted that there will be guided trials to test the operations of the system that has been installed, in preparation for the eventual opening of the Road to the public.

“Being a key road that is expected to decongest the City, the Authority shall inform the public in advance but at an appropriate time on arrangements to open the road to the public,” the Authority stated.

The Nairobi Expressway was launched by In mid-October 2019 by President Uhuru Kenyatta and covers a 27 Km four lane dual carriage way, which runs along the median strips of Mombasa Road (starting at Mlolongo), Uhuru Highway and Waiyaki Way, (terminating at James Gichuru Road).

Once open for use, motorists using will be expected to pay between Sh100 and Sh1,550 in toll charges, depending on the size of the vehicle and the distance covered. The charges will be dollar-based to cushion the Chinese operator from exchange rate losses.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:, , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

House to assess Nairobi Expressway outline amid security concerns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 2 — The National Assembly will review a technical report on the Nairobi Expressway in a bid to address concerns that...

February 2, 2022

NATIONAL NEWS

KeNHA announces 4-hour closure of interchange at Cabanas for Expressway works

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 21 – The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has announced planned closure of a section of Eastern Bypass Interchange from 10pm...

January 21, 2022

Kenya

Lang’ata roundabout closed from next week for T-Mall Flyover erection

Nairobi, Kenya, Jan 15- The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has issued a road traffic disruption advisory along Langata road ahead of the erection...

January 15, 2022

NATIONAL NEWS

Nairobi Expressway to be completed in March 2022: Uhuru

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 23 – Kenya’s multi-billion project Nairobi Expressway will be completed in March, 2022. President Uhuru Kenyatta made the announcement on Thursday...

December 23, 2021

Top stories

Nairobi floods alert! Avoid Nyayo Stadium and Bunyala roundabouts

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 28 – The heavy rains have caused flooding in various parts of the capital Nairobi, rendering some roads impassable. On Sunday...

November 28, 2021

Kenya

Eng. Kung’u Ndung’u appointed new KeNHA Director-General

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 8 – Kung’u Ndungu has been appointed the Director General of the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA). He takes over from...

October 8, 2021

Kenya

Sections of Nairobi Expressway to be opened to ease Mombasa Road traffic

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 4 – The Kenya National Highway Authority (KeNHA) is set to open sections of the Nairobi Expressway to ease traffic congestion...

October 4, 2021

County News

Nairobi Water to cut off supply in Mombasa Rd to pave way for expressway works

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 29 – The Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company on Wednesday announced that it will shut down the water supply pipeline...

September 29, 2021