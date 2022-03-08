Connect with us

Sand harvesting at Kivou river on the outskirts of Mwingi town

County News

Mwingi residents decry environment degradation due to illegal sand harvesting

Published

MWINGI, Kenya, Mar 8 — Mwingi residents have decried destruction of roads and water reservoirs in water following rampant illegal sand harvesting which has been taking place at rivers in Mwingi region, Kitui County with zero action being taken to hold culprits responsible.

According to a resident of Nguutani in Mwingi Geoffrey Sammy, illegal sand harvesting has left huge losses in Kitui County compared to the benefits accrued.

Sammy lamented that hundreds of lorries from other counties have been harvesting sand at local rivers, leading to huge destruction of the environment, despite Kitui governor and other local leaders having recently declared that sand harvesting in the county illegal.

Pastor Alex Kaunga, a resident of Kavaini, said that the huge lorries ferrying sand from Kivou River in Mwingi central have led to enormous destruction of the Mwingi Garissa highway which is currently being repaired.

He urged the national government to intervene and control the weight being carried by the lorries as most were ferrying sand past the prescribed capacity, thus damaging roads in the process.

John Muthui, a resident of Mwingi Central also decried that residents were now trekking for kilometers in search of water since the water reservoirs have been interfered with due to the sand harvesting.

Recently, Migwani Sub County Police Commander Kazungu Charo stopped sand harvesting at Luli River in Nguutani and Migwani areas in Mwingi West constituency following residents’ outcry over mass destruction of the environment. 

The SCPC ordered the people who were undertaking the illegal business to keep off from rivers and warned them of stern action if they continued with the sand harvesting at the river. 

