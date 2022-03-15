x
Mwale City’s Hamptons Hospital opens newly equipped obstetrics department

KAKAMEGA, Kenya, Mar 15 — Mwale Medical and Technology City’s (MMTC) Hamptons Hospital has unveiled a new well-equipped Obstetrics Department for prenatal, antenatal and maternity services.

According to MMTC, the new department will serve both Kenyan residents and medical tourists.

“Kakamega County residents with National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) cards, will be treated without paying extra co-payment charges,” MMTC said in a statement on Monday.

Hamptons Hospital is known for the treatment of chronic diseases in Kenya and beyond.

The facility has experts with extensive experience in the diagnosis and treatment of many forms of diseases at its medical centre of exellence.

“Our renowned team of doctors is committed to always improving patient care, which means we are always working to develop the latest technologies and treatments to address patient needs,” the hospital said.

The city, which is associated with American-based investor Julius Mwale, is a US $ 2 billion sustainable metropolis centered around a state-of-the-art medical and technology complex located within Butere Sub- County, Kakamega County.

MMTC is built with 100% sustainable sources of energy including hundreds of solar-powered streetlights already brightening up freshly paved roads, as well as the completed solar power plant that produces clean electricity for the city from the sun.
MMTC also contains a 36-hole golf resort with 4,800 private residences along the golf course. It’s the first fully integrated development plan of its scale, and it is being implemented without relocating the local community. Instead, the homes of local community members are being upgraded to international standards with running water and electricity.
It has a 5000-bed state-of-the-art hospital, Hamptons Hospital, which will be able to serve 12,000 patients daily.

Hamptons Hospital is currently open and treating patients. Kakamega County residents with NHIF cards are treated without paying extra co-payment charges.

