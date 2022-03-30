Mutyambai appeals Sh500,000 fine imposed by Senate Committee

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 30 – Inspector General Hillary Mutyambai has appealed against a Sh500,000 penalty fine imposed on him by the Senate Devolution Committee for failure to honor summons.

In a letter addressed to the clerk of the Senate Jeremiah Nyegenye, Mutyambai apologized noting that his failure to appear before the Committee was not in bad faith.

The Inspector General was summoned by the Committee to explain why police officers were used in the illegal evictions of residents of Pumwani and Eastleigh.

“Based on the foregoing, I hereby submit my humble appeal to the Committee to set aside the penalty that was imposed on me. Kindly accept my sincere apologies as it was never my intention to disobey your summons,” the letter read.

Mutyambai argued that gathering of relevant facts to issue comprehensive report on evictions from the Ministry of Interior and Coordination took longer than anticipated.

Further he blamed his assistant for misinforming him on the slated dates to appear before the Homabay Senator Moses Kajwang- led Committee.

“Secondly, I was regarding the summons for 16th March 2022, my assistant misinformed me on the actual date I was supposed to appear before the Committee. I was informed that I was required to appear on 17th March 2022,”he said.

The Inspector General committed to appear before the committee in the subsequent sittings and recognized the importance of oversight role of Parliament.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“I take this opportunity to reaffirm my commitment to uphold the law and to honor the next summons of this committee whenever they are issued,” Mutyambai stated.

The Senators had fined Mutyambai Sh500,000 for snubbing its invitations and summonses.

He was expected to give details on the allegations that state machinery was uses in the evictions of tenants from houses in Pumwani and Eastleigh.

Allegations are rife that the exercise that was undertaken in the strict surveillance of the police and NMS officers.