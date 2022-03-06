Muturi urges Kenyans to show restraint ahead of the August polls

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 6 – National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has told supporters of competing politicians to exercise restraint and maintain peace.

Citing the recent events where leaders have been jeered during campaigns, Muturi urged Kenyans to shun politicians who incite them to cause violence

“When politicians do handshake deals and when they take tea and eat together in hotels, their supporters are not consulted. Those who fight think politicians are enemies, but I tell you most of us are friends, ours is just politics not enmity.

The Democratic Party presidential aspirant was speaking after the Sunday service at the ACK St James Cathedral, Kiambu town, where he attended prayers for candidates of Kenya Certificate of Primary Education and Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education examinations.

Muturi called for peace during the electioneering period saying Kenyans should rejoice and celebrate whoever wins the presidency.

“Politicians wonder why supporters fight for them, while they are enjoying their friendship behind the scenes,” said the Speaker.