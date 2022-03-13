x
Former Water PS Wairagu wa Maai (left) and National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi at Kimorori grounds in Murang’a. Wairagu launched his gubernatorial bid/KNA/Bernard Munyao

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Muturi pledges to slay corruption dragon, reform public sector

Published

KENOL, Kenya, Mar 13 — National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has vowed to fight increased cases of corruption in the country which for long has marred the public sector if he succeeds in his presidential bid.

Muturi, on Saturday, said that corruption which has rocked the public sector has denied Kenyans services saying for the country to attain substantial economic growth, graft must be stopped.

He was speaking at Kimorori grounds in Murang’a where former Water Principal Secretary, Wairagu wa Maai, launched his gubernatorial bid.

He said many challenges especially in health, agriculture among other key sectors are occasioned by corruption.

“Its unfortunate public hospitals have no drugs; medical officers go for months without salary. All these problems are attributed to runaway corruption in our country,” he asserted.

Muturi who vowed to be on ballot in August 9 general elections further accused the national government for delaying in disbursement of devolved funds saying lack of money in counties has paralysed delivery of services by devolved units.

He said all funds meant for devolved functions should be released to the devolved units castigating holding back of some of the money meant for agriculture and health in Nairobi.

“All money that is meant for devolved functions should be given to counties. I wonder why some funds for agriculture and health are still being controlled in Nairobi!” he posed.

Disbursing devolved funds at appropriate time and curtailing corruption, Muturi observed, can bolster devolution and ensure locals at grassroots access better services.

Muturi who is vying for presidency on Democratic Party (DP) ticket further said there is need for auditing and proper planning in the education sector.

He stated that all children from rich and poor backgrounds should have better education opportunities.

“It is unfortunate that education has become highly commercialised in our country. The rich take their children to expensive institutions when those from poor families learn in dilapidated structures. With proper planning, money given to the education sector can ensure every child has the opportunity to study in a better environment,” he added.

Meanwhile, Muturi drummed support for Wairagu who is vying for governorship on DP ticket saying he has experience to lead Murang’a County as governor.

The speaker said Wairagu has a proven development record asking people of Murang’a to give him a chance to serve them.

“When the PS served the government in various capacities, he proved to be a committed civil servant and am sure when he clinches the governorship post he will ensure the economy of Murang’a grows at a big percentage,” he further said.

On his part, Wairagu enumerated key areas he will give priority within 100 days if he manages to succeed governor Mwangi wa Iria.

He said he will have programmes to boost livelihoods for the poor, youth, women and people living with disabilities.

