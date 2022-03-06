Muslim leaders to advise faithfuls on Presidential candidate to back

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 6 – Muslim religious leaders in the country have said the continued public spat between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto is not good for the country.

Speaking after a two-day meeting in Nairobi Supreme Council of Kenya Muslims (Supkem) Chairman Hassan ole Naado and the National Muslim Leaders Forum (NAMLEF) Chairman Sheikh Abdullahi Abdi said this is creating tension between their supporters as the country heads to the August 9 General Election.

Abdi on the other hand has urged the president and his deputy to uphold national unity.

“We want to remind the two leaders that they are the ones who are the national symbols of unity and stability and their utterances will allow national cohesion among Kenyans,” he said.

The leaders said the problem has been aggravated by the hardline stance taken by their lieutenants.

Addressing matters related to election preparedness, the religious leaders urged the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to work towards enhancing public confidence in its ability to deliver a free, fair, and credible poll.

Supreme Council of Kenya Muslims Chairman Naado said the group will soon declare which political formation it will be aligning itself to.

He denied claims they had endorsed any of the formations.

Naado noted that despite their numbers they have remained marginalized.

“We have reflected and considered the important and significant contribution in the history of Muslims in this country, as well as other spheres of this country including political, social, and economic development. Regrettably, this recognition has not found appropriate recognition in the national sphere as a result of which, we have made a decision to mobilize and organize Muslims during the August 9, General Election, and ensure that our voice is heard in an effective manner, and our votes count based on our demographic and electoral strength,” said the SUPKEM boss.