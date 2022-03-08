Connect with us

Kainerugaba announced his resignation in a tweet on Tuesday/FILE/BBC

Africa

Museveni’s son, advisor and presumed successor quits army job

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 8 — President Yoweri Museveni’s son and advisor for special operations, Lt. Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has resigned from the military after serving for 28 years.

Kainerugaba announced his resignation in a tweet on Tuesday.

“After 28 years of service in my glorious military, the greatest military in the world, I am happy to announce my retirement,” he tweeted.

“Me and my soldiers have achieved so much! I have only love and respect for all those great men and women that achieve greatness for Uganda everyday,” Kainerugaba said.

A prominent figure in Uganda’s governing party — the National Resistance Movement (NRM) — Kainerugaba has been rumoured to be a possible successor to his 77-year-old father, who has been in power since 1986.

The 47-year-old joined the army after training at Sandhurst, an elite British military academy.

He also trained in Egypt, the US and South Africa.

His rise through the ranks in Uganda’s military has been a matter of controversy with critics suggesting his elevation was largely driven by his association with his father, the Commander in Chief.

