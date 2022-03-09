Connect with us

ODM leader Raila Odinga (right) with Devolution Empowerment Party leader Kiraitu Murungi/Meru County Press

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Murungi’s ‘Mbus’ Party settles on Azimio Movement

Murungi who was received by Azimio la Umoja’s presidential candidate Raila Odinga Tuesday said that the move was informed by the research on the ground expressing confidence in Odinga.
BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 9 — Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi’s Devolution Empowerment Party has formally joined Azimio la Umoja Movement putting an end to speculation about which political party he will join ahead of August 9 polls.

Murungi who was received by Azimio la Umoja’s presidential candidate Raila Odinga Tuesday said that the move was informed by the research on the ground expressing confidence in Odinga.

“We have done the research, talked to opponents, and listened to confidential reports. I can confidently tell you that the fifth president of the Republic of Kenya is no other than Raila Odinga. Devolution Empowerment Party will work with Azimio Movement for a better Kenya,” he said.

Murungi who will be defending his seat during the August 9 General Elections will now contest against Meru Senator Mithika Linturi who will be vying under the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party ticket.

This move comes at a time when different political parties and aspirants are making calculated moves including forming alliances and decamping to other parties as they position themselves for the August 9 polls.

