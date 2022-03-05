Top stories
Mukhisa Kituyi shelves Presidential bid in favor of Raila
NAIROBI, Kenya March 3 – Deputy President William Ruto key point man in the Mt Kenya region Rigathi Gachagua says he will be defending...
Nairobi, Kenya, Mar 2 – Deputy President William Ruto has singled out blackmail, threats and intimidation as some of the biggest impediments to democratic...
The season of opinion polls is here with us. It is also that time in the electioneering period when political formations unleash their power...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 2 — ODM activist Prof. Makau Mutua has been appointed as the spokesperson of the Raila Odinga Presidential Campaign Secretariat. The...
NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 27 – The One Kenya Alliance (OKA) now says it has postponed the official unveiling of its Coalition Presidential Candidate as...
NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 27 – One Kenya Alliance principals are on Monday expected to sign a coalition agreement with their counterparts in the Azimio...
NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 27 – Narc-Kenya leader Martha Karua has denied social media reports that she has quit One Kenya Alliance following the decision...