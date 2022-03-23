MPs fast-track consideration of three election-related laws

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 23 – With only 139 days left before Kenyans go to the polls on August 9, National Assembly members began fast-tracking the deliberation of at least three proposed laws which are crucial to streamlining the management of the electoral process.

The legislators took the tune House Speaker Justin Muturi had set by rearranging the order appearing on Tuesday’s Order Paper to facilitate MPs to conclude debate on The Election (Amendment) Bill and The Election Campaign Financing (Amendment) Bill which are both sponsored by Constitutional Implementation Oversight Committee Chairperson Jeremiah Kioni.

Leader of the Majority Amos Kimunya requested for debate on his version of the Elections (Amendment) Bill to be differed to Wednesday to allow the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee on submitting its report and recommendations after conducting public hearings on the Bill.

During the debate on The Election Campaign Financing (Amendment) Bill, MPs unanimously opposed Kioni’s bid which seeks to compel aspirants to disclose the amount and source of contributions received for campaigns.

While others such as Makali Mulu (Kitui Central), Majimbo Kalasinga (Kabuchai), and Funyula MP Wilberforce Oudo said a law should not be used to stifle the election process and disadvantage the less privileged.

Kimunya took the lone stand that the new Bill was timely.

Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo termed the Kioni law as ambitious and unenforceable by the Office of the Auditor-General which is already overwhelmed with auditing expenditures at the national government and the 47 county governments.

MPs had earlier expressed support for the Election (Amendment) Bill which is sponsored by the Constitutional Implementation Oversight Committee Chairperson Jeremiah Kioni further seeks to block aspirants who lose in part nominations from vying as independents

During the debate on the Kioni’s Elections (Amendment) Bill most of those who spoke lauded the attempt at introducing a clause that bars parties from nominating more than one person from a particular ward.

MPs Peter Kaluma (Homabay Town), Ferdinand Wanyonyi (Kwanza) were categorical that sourcing for campaign funds was a private matter.

But some like Dan Maanzo (Mbooni) Chris Wamalwa (Kiminini) and Opiyo Wandayi (Ugunja) proposed a further amendment to allow parties to submit the names of their nominees after the election

They argued that this will help parties to reward those who have worked hard to ensure their respective party has posted impressive results in the polls.