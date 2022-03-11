Moses Kuria vows to defeat ‘intern politicians’ in Kiambu Governor race

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 11 — Gatundu South lawmaker Moses Kuria has vowed to deliver a decisive victory in the Kiambu gubernatorial race terming his competitors as inexperienced “political interns”.

Kuria spoke during a Mt Kenya Unity Forum meeting held at Elysian Resort along Kiambu Roda in Nairobi on Friday.

“I promise to conduct a peaceful campaigns free of insults. Wale wote nashindana nao ni majuniors (All my competitors are juniors) politically… I consider them interns,” he said during the meeting attended by businessman Jimi Wanjigi (Safina Party) and Martha Karua on NARC Kenya.