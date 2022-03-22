Connect with us

Kuria called on Karua who is yet to make her political direction public, to rally her support behind Deputy President William Ruto. /FILE

Kenya

Moses Kuria urges Karua to Pick a side ahead of August Elections

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

Nairobi, Kenya, Mar 22 – Gatundu South Legislator and Chama Cha Kazi party Leader Moses Kuria has called on NARC Kenya leader Martha Karua to “pick a side” in the upcoming general elections slated for August 9.

Kuria called on Karua who is yet to make her political direction public, to rally her support behind Deputy President William Ruto in a bid to end what he termed as “dynastic domination” and give hope to Kenyans.

“To my good friend and soul mate Hon Martha Karua. We cannot make ourselves ideal humans from clay. We can only live with the ones God gave us, with all their imperfections and frailties. Pick a side and put on your Jersey,” Kuria said Monday in his Facebook post.

The Chama Cha Kazi party leader however said that he will still respect her no matter her decision.

“If you decide otherwise, you will still remain my sister, my senior and my friend,” he added.

On March 10, Karua, a co-principal of the One Kenya Alliance (OKA), sent out a tweet suggesting that she was unmoved by new political developments that portend the death of the alliance.

Responding to a tweet by political analyst David Makali who asked of her whereabouts after OKA partners Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper) and Gideon Moi (KANU) signed a deal to join the Azimio Movement, Karua said she was relaxing at home.

Wiper, KANU, UDM and Farmers’ parties signed an agreement to join the Azimio La Umoja Coalition as individual entities formally endorsing the candidature of Raila Odinga as the outfit’s presidential flag bearer.

Wiper and KANU are among 19 others that appended their signatures to the coalition agreement that was later ratified by close to 300 Azimio delegates.

The move by Wiper and KANU leaves some partners in the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) including NARC Kenya in a limbo just a day after the alliance signed a binding pact.

OKA signed a cooperation agreement between the affiliate parties, including the New Democrats Party led by Jimmy Kibaki and The Green Action Thinking party who joined on March 11.

