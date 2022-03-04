Moses Kuria says Chama cha Kazi, 21 other outfits to join Kenya Kwanza Alliance

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 4 – Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria on Friday says that his Chama Cha Kazi Party and twenty-one other political parties are in talks with Kenya Kwanza Alliance, with an aim of coming up with a coalition.

Kuria stated that the grand coalition will deliver the nation to peace and prosperity.

He said more details concerning the coalition will follow later.

“This is to inform Kenyans that Chama cha Kazi Party and 21 other political parties are in early talks with the Kenya Kwanza Alliance that will lead to very broad-based grand coalition,” stated Kuria.

Kenya Kwanza Alliance so far brings together United Democratic Alliance (UDA) led by Deputy President William Ruto, Musalia Mudavadi’s Amani National Congress (ANC) and FORD-Kenya led by Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula.

The team has been traversing the country selling their bottom-up economic agenda and urging Kenyans to support their bid.

Kuria has been unpredictable in his 2022 coalition formation, but few days ago he declared that the Azimio La Umoja camp is not an option for him as the country heads to the August 9, polls.

Speaking during the burial of the mother to the former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu on Tuesday, Kuria said he will always be on the winning side.

He recently met with OKA principals and said they had agreed to work together on condition that they don’t join Azimio.