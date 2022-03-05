Mombasa Medics threaten to go on strike over delayed pay

MOMBASA, Kenya, Mar 5 – Mombasa health workers have threatened to strike from Monday next week over delayed January and February salaries.

The Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU), Kenya National union of Nurses (KNUN), Kenya Health professional Society (KHPS), Kenya National Union of Medical Laboratory Officers (KNUMLO) and the Kenya National Union of Pharmaceutical Technologists (KNUPT) gave the ultimatum on Friday afternoon, saying their seven-day strike notice faced zero response from the Mombasa County government.

Chairman Coast Branch KMPDU, Dr. Hassan Mkuche said that for at least two years the medical practitioners have been grappling with the issue of delayed payments.

Mkuche vowed that if their two months salaries and five months remittances are not made, they will officially down their tools on Monday.

“We have consulted with other doctors in neighboring counties, and they have been paid their salaries on time. For the past two years it has been a normal by the Mombasa County government to delay doctors’ salaries,” claimed Mkuche.

He blamed the devolved unit for ignoring their strike notice adding:

“We know that money has been disbursed to Mombasa County government, we don’t know why our pay is being delayed yet some of us entirely depend on it to take care of our families.”

According to the Secretary Kenya National Pharmaceutical Technologists, Juma Abdallah, no medicine or prescription will be issued in all government health facilities until their demands are met.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“We are not fighting our employer when we decide to strike but we are demanding for our rights. Humanity aside, medical practitioners also have needs,” said Abdallah.

Branch Secretary of Kenya National Union of Nurses, Emily Mursoi, expressed concern on why it has become a tendency for the county to delay their salaries, claiming that they have not yet received an allocation from the National Treasury.

“These other counties pay on time, where do they get their allocation, why is the Mombasa County government playing games on us,” she posed.