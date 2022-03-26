Connect with us

Kenya

Mizani Poll: Malombe leading in Kitui Gubernatorial race at 33.1pc

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 26- A recent poll by Mizani Africa indicates that former Kitui Governor Julius Malombe is leading in the Kitui gubernatorial contest.

The poll conducted between March 8 and 18 indicated that if elections were held, Malombe would reclaim his seat  at 33.1 per cent.

The poll also showed that former Kitui Senator David Musila comes second at 30.2 per cent.

Musila will be seeking the seat on a Jubilee ticket, while Malombe on a Wiper ticket.
The incumbent Governor Charity Ngilu comes third at 26.0 per cent.

The poll also places Kiema Kilonzo, Gideon Mulyungi and former Nairobi Deputy Governor Jonathan Mueke  who is vying on a United Democratic Alliance ticket (UDA) at 4.0 ,3.0 and 1.6 per cent respectively.

It further shows that 1.3 percent of Kitui residents are still undecided.

