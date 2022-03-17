Connect with us

Francis Oyaro's body was among the 26 retrieved from the river on diverse dates/FILE

County News

Missing KWS officer identified among Yala River bodies after DNA test

He went missing on August 28, 2021 when he was traveling from Marsabit to Nairobi while on a KWS vehicle.

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, Mar 17 — The body of a Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) Chief Inspector who went missing while traveling from Marsabit to Nairobi eight months ago has been identified among the bodies pulled from River Yala in Siaya County.

Francis Oyaro’s body was among the 26 retrieved from the river on diverse dates.

He went missing on August 28, 2021 when he was traveling from Marsabit to Nairobi while on a KWS vehicle.

His identity was confirmed following DNA results released on Thursday morning with remains tested matching the DNA of his mother.

His wife, Veronica Osore, said the family was thankful to God that finally her husband has been found.

She told the media in a phone interview that they conducted the DNA test last week.

“We have found peace as a family and we thank God for this,” she said.

Osore further called for justice saying they want the matter investigated and action taken against those involved.

“For several months, we have had sleepless nights and we want the government as a family to investigate the matter further,” he said.

The number of bodies that have been positively identified from the yet to be resolved Yala River murders stand at 12.

Fifteen bodies are yet to be identified and are still lying at the Yala Sub County Morgue as authorities call for more families whose loved ones are missing to present themselves for DNA tests.

