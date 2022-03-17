Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Miguna Miguna has been unable to fly back to Kenya due to red alerts issued by the government to airlines since his deportation in March 2018.

Top stories

Miguna Miguna endorses Ruto for Presidency

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 17 – Exiled lawyer Miguna Miguna has endorsed Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential bid in the August 9 elections, says he is far much better than Azimio La Umoja candidate Raila Odinga.

Miguna, who is known not to have kind words for President Uhuru Kenyatta and his handshake brother Odinga, said electing DP Ruto is the only way to end impunity in the country.

Miguna was deported soon after the 2017 election, days after orchestrating the mock swearing-in of Odinga who had lost the election to Kenyatta. He was sworn in as the People’s President at an event held at Uhuru Park.

“I Miguna Miguna 100 per cent endorse William Ruto and I ask Kenyans to vote for him so that we can put an end to dynastic tyranny,” Miguna told Look Up TV in an interview from Canada.

Miguna also revealed unnamed individuals from Azimio la Umoja camp had approached him and asked him to support their flagbearer, Raila Odinga.

But he declared, “I can’t endorse Raila, I was approached by a good friend of mine from central who is in Azimio who was sent to talk to me but his efforts were unsuccessful. But I can’t do that.”

Miguna has on various occasions claimed that the ODM leader betrayed him and abandoned him despite having supported him in 2017, also noting that he took part in his coronation as “ people’s president” which led to his exile.

He has unsuccessfully tried to re-enter the country since his dramatic deportation in March 2018, and has always been firing salvos to his supposed
“tormentors” from Canada where he resides.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Jubilee MPs now want DP Ruto out of govt, says he’s crossed the red tape

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar16 – Jubilee MPs now say it is time Deputy President William Ruto considered quitting the government after joining and embracing a...

16 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

IEBC to summon MP Moses Kuria over vote rigging claims

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 16-The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) says it will summon Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria, over his claims...

17 hours ago

Kenya

We will deliver the DCI, KRA, EACC and Judiciary from State Capture: Ruto

Nairobi, Kenya, Mar 16- Deputy President William Ruto and United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party leader has vowed to enact a number of reforms in...

18 hours ago

Politics

Raila meets UK’s Minister for the Armed Forces on Day 2 of his tour

Nairobi Kenya, Mar 16- Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader and Azimio la Umoja Presidential candidate Raila Odinga met the United Kingdom’s Minister for...

23 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

It is Ruto who introduced Uhuru to me: Wanjigi

Wanjigi who spoke on Tuesday at the UDA National Delegates Conference that crowned Deputy President William Ruto its presidential candidate for the August 9...

2 days ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

It is bottom-up, not bottom vs up: Ruto to detractors

Speaking at the party's NDC, the United Democratic Alliance presidential candidate said that the hustler nation and their economic model is the only way to...

2 days ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

‘You’re made of fine gold,’ Ruto tells allies who resisted Jubilee ‘witch-hunt’

Ruto accused President Uhuru Kenyatta of weaponizing State agencies against those he differed with politically to orchestrate a desired succession plan.

2 days ago

Politics

UDA assures aspirants of free and fair nominations

Nairobi, Kenya, Mar 15 – United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party chairman Johnson Muthama has assured party members of a free, fair and transparent nominations...

2 days ago