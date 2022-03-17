Miguna Miguna endorses Ruto for Presidency

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 17 – Exiled lawyer Miguna Miguna has endorsed Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential bid in the August 9 elections, says he is far much better than Azimio La Umoja candidate Raila Odinga.

Miguna, who is known not to have kind words for President Uhuru Kenyatta and his handshake brother Odinga, said electing DP Ruto is the only way to end impunity in the country.

Miguna was deported soon after the 2017 election, days after orchestrating the mock swearing-in of Odinga who had lost the election to Kenyatta. He was sworn in as the People’s President at an event held at Uhuru Park.

“I Miguna Miguna 100 per cent endorse William Ruto and I ask Kenyans to vote for him so that we can put an end to dynastic tyranny,” Miguna told Look Up TV in an interview from Canada.

Miguna also revealed unnamed individuals from Azimio la Umoja camp had approached him and asked him to support their flagbearer, Raila Odinga.

But he declared, “I can’t endorse Raila, I was approached by a good friend of mine from central who is in Azimio who was sent to talk to me but his efforts were unsuccessful. But I can’t do that.”

Miguna has on various occasions claimed that the ODM leader betrayed him and abandoned him despite having supported him in 2017, also noting that he took part in his coronation as “ people’s president” which led to his exile.

He has unsuccessfully tried to re-enter the country since his dramatic deportation in March 2018, and has always been firing salvos to his supposed

“tormentors” from Canada where he resides.