MFA says evacuation mission for 26 Kenyans stranded in Ukraine’s Sumy city ongoing

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 8 — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday confirmed a rescue mission had been dispatched to rescue 26 Kenyans, mostly students, stranded in Ukraine’s Sumy city.

The Foreign Office said “a convoy is headed to the final extraction point,” adding “the process remains fraught with danger.”

The ministry was responding to questions from Capital News on the status of Kenyans in northeastern Ukraine after it emerged 26 Kenyans had reached out for help.

MFA had already coordinated the evacuation of seventy-eight Kenyans in Ukraine and according to a statement issued on March 1, one student arrived back in Kenya having opted to return home.

The Ministry indicated at the time that 74 had crossed over to Poland, while two are in Romania, with another two in Hungary.

Four others opted to remain in Ukraine at the time.

The evacuations followed successful negotiations led by Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Amb Macharia Kamau who asked European Union (EU) states neighbouring Ukraine to facilitate Kenyans stranded at border points.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs through the Honorary Consul in Kiev has been monitoring the developments in Ukraine, especially the wellbeing of Kenyan nationals who have been caught up in the conflict. We wish to inform you that so far all registered Kenyans in Ukraine are reported safe,” MFA stated is a statement issued on March 1.

EU Member States bordering Ukraine agreed to open their borders for Kenyans fleeing the conflict with Russia on February 25.

Hundreds of thousands have fled Ukraine after Russia staged a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24 in an escalation of a dispute which commenced in 2014.

The global community responded by calling for sanctions against President Vladimir Putin’s regime despite Russia’s attempt to veto UN Security Council resolutions.