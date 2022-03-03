Connect with us

The ODM party chairman pointed out that the Kenya Kwanza Alliance have sensed defeat and are now preparing to dispute the elections.

Kenya

Mbadi downplays Ruto’s claims of intimidation, threats in August polls

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 3 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party Chairman John Mbadi has scoffed at sentiments by Deputy Leader William Ruto that the 2022 presidential contest is marred by threats and intimidation.

Mbadi instead described Ruto as a presidential contender who has sensed defeat and now insinuates that the presidential poll will be rigged.

“Political tide has caused panic among our competitors. Our presidential candidate Raila Odinga is cruising to presidency, you can read the signs,” he said

The ODM party chairman pointed out that the Kenya Kwanza Alliance have sensed defeat and are now preparing to dispute the elections.

“What he said is curious, I think he is setting stage to dispute the August 9th elections. The same man who has previously told that even if Raila’s brother, Oburu Odinga is the IEBC chairman, he will still win the polls,” Mbadi said.

The Gwasi MP stated that Ruto might be raising issues on the credibility of the August 9th polls because he knows there’s a great possibility of polls being rigged.

“What is Ruto telling us? Is he admitting that he has participated in elections rigging in previous elections,” Mbadi noted.

The Minority Leader in the National Assembly maintained that President Uhuru Kenyatta’s endorsement for Odinga presidency should not be misconstrued as an unfair advantage.

“President Uhuru Kenyatta endorsement for Odinga is a personal decision, let everyone like Odinga go out there and sell their agenda to the electorates,” Mbadi said.

