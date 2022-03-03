Mbadi downplays Ruto’s claims of intimidation, threats in August polls

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 3 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party Chairman John Mbadi has scoffed at sentiments by Deputy Leader William Ruto that the 2022 presidential contest is marred by threats and intimidation.

Mbadi instead described Ruto as a presidential contender who has sensed defeat and now insinuates that the presidential poll will be rigged.

“Political tide has caused panic among our competitors. Our presidential candidate Raila Odinga is cruising to presidency, you can read the signs,” he said

The ODM party chairman pointed out that the Kenya Kwanza Alliance have sensed defeat and are now preparing to dispute the elections.

“What he said is curious, I think he is setting stage to dispute the August 9th elections. The same man who has previously told that even if Raila’s brother, Oburu Odinga is the IEBC chairman, he will still win the polls,” Mbadi said.

The Gwasi MP stated that Ruto might be raising issues on the credibility of the August 9th polls because he knows there’s a great possibility of polls being rigged.

“What is Ruto telling us? Is he admitting that he has participated in elections rigging in previous elections,” Mbadi noted.

The Minority Leader in the National Assembly maintained that President Uhuru Kenyatta’s endorsement for Odinga presidency should not be misconstrued as an unfair advantage.

“President Uhuru Kenyatta endorsement for Odinga is a personal decision, let everyone like Odinga go out there and sell their agenda to the electorates,” Mbadi said.

Ruto who was speaking in Maryland during his tour of United States said that Kenyans want to make the choice of their preferred leaders without being intimidated by anyone including the state machinery who have been on the spot lately for target some politicians ahead of the polls. The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party leader pointed out that the major issue on the ballot in the upcoming polls is the democracy of the country and whether voters are granted a chance to make their own choices, devoid of blackmail, threats and intimidation. “That is the matter that is on the ballot, and that’s a matter that many Kenyans in fact if you understand a little bit of Swahili, that is what informs the current push by many Kenyans to say hatupangwingwi. Meaning, (we want to make our own choices without being choreographed, chaperoned, blackmailed or intimidated),” Ruto said. DP Ruto further stated that the August 9 polls will also give Kenyans an opportunity to make important decisions about the country’s economy and its democratization pointing out that “there is a feeling that our economy has been captured and curtailed and brokered and become exclusionist.”