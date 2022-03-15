x
Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi/FILE/Ministry of Interior

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Matiangi warns NGOs against following ‘road to hell’ ahead of polls in August

Matiangi urged the NGO sector to guard their institutions against being “misused to engage in destructive acts that will hurt the unity, stability and security of our county.”
BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 15 — Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has cautioned Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) operating in the country against engaging in what he has termed partisan politics ahead of the August 9 polls.

Speaking Monday during the launch of the NGO Sector 2020/2021 Report on Monday, Matiangi urged the NGO sector to guard their institutions against being “misused to engage in destructive acts that will hurt the unity, stability and security of our county.”

The Interior CS stated that the government does not want to interfere with the operations of the NGO sector but they should thread carefully for the sake of the country’s future.

“Do not be dragged along into partisan activities in the name of civic education and in the name of enhancing participation of the electoral process. The road to hell is always paved with good intentions,” Matiangi said.

He added that they must do whatever they can to ensure the electoral process is not a conduit through which “the worst of our passion are expressed and the worst of our partisan interest are expressed to the detriment of the unity and stability of our country.”

National Council of NGOs Chairperson Stephen Cheboi who also spoke at the event held in Nairobi said the NGO sector will be on the forefront on key issues affecting the government including those promoting good governance

He further reaffirmed the commitment of the NGOs towards supporting government in addressing various issues affecting the country.

“As NGOs we will not relent to fight for good governance and leadership and also ensure that we continue serving our people,” Cheboi said.

He said that NGOs will partner with other institutions including IEBC to ensure a free and fair elections.

Kenya has already experienced a few instances of political violence and intolerance in some parts of the country which rights organizations, and a section of leaders and citizens have warned could escalate if urgent interventions are not put in place.

