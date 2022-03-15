x
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi and other CS's met officials of the Chinese Trade Association in Kenya on March 15, 2022 over security issues of their key projects in Kenya.

Kenya

Matiang’i meets Chinese trade association officials over security of key projects in Kenya

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

Nairobi, Kenya, Mar 15- Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i on Tuesday hosted a delegation of the China-Kenya Trade Association to a meeting focusing on the security of critical ongoing projects in the country including the Lamu-Ijara-Garissa Road.

The meeting was attended by Transport and Infrastructure Cabinet Secretary James Macharia and his ICT and Innovation Counterpart Joe Mucheru.

Inspector-General of Police Hillary Mutyambai also graced the meeting.

“The Chinese ambassador to Kenya Zhou Pingjian and senior government officials identified priority action points to ensure timely completion of the projects,” the Interior Ministry said Tuesday.

The Lamu-Ijara-Garissa Road which covers both the North and Coastal region has been a subject of terror attacks from the suspected Al-Shabaab militants who have disrupted the ongoing construction project in the Lamu Port-South Sudan-Ethiopia-Transport (LAPSSET) corridor.

In January this year, at least eight construction vehicles and equipment belonging to a Chinese Construction Company were set ablaze by suspected al-Shabab militants in Lamu

Lamu County Commissioner Irungu Macharia said the trucks were part of a fleet of vehicles owned by the China Communications Construction Company (CCCC), involved in the construction of the access road for the LAPSSET corridor project.

The attack forced the Chinese firm to temporarily halt the construction for fear of their safety.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

On January 7, four police officers were ambushed and killed following another attack in Lamu.

In this article:, , , , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

It is Ruto who introduced Uhuru to me: Wanjigi

Wanjigi who spoke on Tuesday at the UDA National Delegates Conference that crowned Deputy President William Ruto its presidential candidate for the August 9...

22 mins ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Duale to spill the beans on Uhuru’s scheme against Ruto in a new book

The Garissa Township Member of Parliament, who was kicked out from the revered position in June 2020 at the height of an aggressive purge...

2 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

It is bottom-up, not bottom vs up: Ruto to detractors

Speaking at the party's NDC, the United Democratic Alliance presidential candidate said that the hustler nation and their economic model is the only way to...

2 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

‘You’re made of fine gold,’ Ruto tells allies who resisted Jubilee ‘witch-hunt’

Ruto accused President Uhuru Kenyatta of weaponizing State agencies against those he differed with politically to orchestrate a desired succession plan.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

CA cautions against use of SIM cards sold by unlicensed agents

The enforcement of the regulations by the Communications Authority comes after a noticeable multitude of unregistered SIM cards in the country are being sold...

4 hours ago

Capital Health

Mwale City’s Hamptons Hospital opens newly equipped obstetrics department

Hamptons Hospital is known for the treatment of chronic diseases in Kenya and beyond.

5 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Matiangi warns NGOs against following ‘road to hell’ ahead of polls in August

Matiangi urged the NGO sector to guard their institutions against being “misused to engage in destructive acts that will hurt the unity, stability and...

6 hours ago

Kenya

Incomplete Big 4 projects will be carried on by next government- Kanze Dena

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 15 – State House spokesperson Kanze Dena on Tuesday said projects under the Big four agenda which will be incomplete after...

7 hours ago