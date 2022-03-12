x
NARC Kenya Party Leader Martha Karua/FILE

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Martha Karua says ‘relaxing at home’ as Kalonzo bolts out of OKA

Responding to a tweet by political analyst David Makali who asked of her whereabouts after OKA partners Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper) and Giedion Moi (KANU) signed a deal to join the Azimio Movement on Saturday, Karua said she was relaxing at home.
JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 12 — NARC Kenya leader Martha Karua, a co-principal of the One Kenya Alliance (OKA), has sent out a tweet suggesting that she was unmoved by new political developments that portend the death of the alliance.

Wiper, KANU, UDM and Farmers’ parties signed an agreement to join the Azimio La Umoja Coalition as individual entities formally endorsing the candidature of Raila Odinga as the outfit’s presidential flag bearer.

Wiper and KANU are among 19 others that appended their signatures to the coalition agreement that was later ratified by close to 300 Azimio delegates.

The move by Wiper and KANU leaves some partners in the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) including NARC Kenya in a limbo just a day after the alliance signed a binding pact.

OKA signed a cooperation agreement between the affiliate parties, including the New Democrats Party led by Jimmy Kibaki and The Green Action Thinking party who joined on Friday.

Last week, Narc Kenya party pleaded for seven more days to scrutinize the coalition agreement.

“The National Executive Committee (NEC) resolved that it needs more time to familiarize and scrutinize the Coalition Agreement and related documentation,” said Michael Orwa, Narc Kenya’s secretary-general.

Karua’s Narc Kenya argued that the changes in the Political Parties Act have precipitated the sudden call for an extension of time.

