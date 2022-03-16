Marjan Hussein to be sworn in as IEBC CEO

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 16 – Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Marjan Hussein is expected to take the oath of office on Wednesday at the Supreme Court.

Marjan will be sworn in at a ceremony presided over by Chief Justice Martha Koome.

Marjan was last week appointed as the CEO after emerging the top candidate following recent interviews.

He has been holding the position in an acting capacity since 2018, when the former CEO Ezra Chiloba was fired.

The Commission’s Chairperson Wafula Chebukati while announcing the confirmation said Hussein was found to be the most suitable candidate from 5 shortlisted applicants.

“Marjan Hussein Marjan emerged top as the most qualified and suitable candidate for the position, the Commission congratulates him on his new appointment,” he stated.

Chebukati also said interviews for Deputy CEO are ongoing for the 10 shortlisted applicants and are expected to end on Thursday.

He also said that the Commission was progressing in terms of elections preparedness, noting that an audit of the voter’s register will commence soon.