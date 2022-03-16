x
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Hussein has been holding the position in an acting capacity since 2018, when the former CEO Ezra Chiloba was fired. /FILE

Kenya

Marjan Hussein to be sworn in as IEBC CEO

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 16 – Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Marjan Hussein is expected to take the oath of office on Wednesday at the Supreme Court.

Marjan will be sworn in at a ceremony presided over by Chief Justice Martha Koome.

Marjan was last week appointed as the CEO after emerging the top candidate following recent interviews.

He has been holding the position in an acting capacity since 2018, when the former CEO Ezra Chiloba was fired.

The Commission’s Chairperson Wafula Chebukati while announcing the confirmation said Hussein was found to be the most suitable candidate from 5 shortlisted applicants.

“Marjan Hussein Marjan emerged top as the most qualified and suitable candidate for the position, the Commission congratulates him on his new appointment,” he stated.

Chebukati also said interviews for Deputy CEO are ongoing for the 10 shortlisted applicants and are expected to end on Thursday.

He also said that the Commission was progressing in terms of elections preparedness, noting that an audit of the voter’s register will commence soon.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:, , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

MPs meet Judiciary, electoral stakeholders over law on use of nicknames on ballot

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 15 – Representatives from the Judiciary, Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, and Office of the Registrar of Political Parties were on...

24 hours ago

Kenya

IEBC appoints Deputy Commission Secretary Operations and 2 other Directors

NAIROBI, Kenya March 11 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has appointed Ruth Kulundu Deputy Commission Secretary Operations. The appointment of Kulundu...

5 days ago

Kenya

Marjan Hussein appointed as IEBC CEO

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 9 – Marjan Hussein has been appointed as the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chief Executive Officer after emerging as...

7 days ago

Kenya

Marjan, Aura among five shortlisted to fill IEBC CEO post

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 28 – Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Marjan Marjan is among five candidates shortlisted to...

February 28, 2022

Kenya

IEBC registers 548,188 new voters in last 14 days

Nairobi, Kenya, Jan 31 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has registered 548,188 new voters in the last two weeks in the...

January 31, 2022

World

Kenyans in USA, Canada and 5 other countries to take part in August elections

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 7 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has added seven more countries to the list of Diaspora voting in...

January 7, 2022

Kenya

Any aspirant fundraising after December 9 will be locked out of 2022 election: Chebukati

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 8 – Aspirants seeking seats in the 2022 election have until December 9 to do fundraising. The Chairman of the Independent...

December 8, 2021

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

IEBC affirms confidence in Greek ballot printer citing cost effectiveness

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 1 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) says it has confidence that the Greek firm which won a Sh2.8...

December 1, 2021