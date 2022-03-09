Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Hussein has been holding the position in an acting capacity since 2018, when the former CEO Ezra Chiloba was fired. /FILE

Kenya

Marjan Hussein appointed as IEBC CEO

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 9 – Marjan Hussein has been appointed as the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chief Executive Officer after emerging as the top candidate following the recent interviews.

Hussein has been holding the position in an acting capacity since 2018, when the former CEO Ezra Chiloba was fired.

The Commission’s Chairperson Wafula Chebukati while announcing the confirmation said Hussein was found to be the most suitable candidate from 5 shortlisted applicants.

“Marjan Hussein Marjan emerged top as the most qualified and suitable candidate for the position, the Commission congratulates him on his new appointment,” he stated.

Chebukati also said interviews for Deputy CEO are ongoing for the 10 shortlisted applicants and are expected to end on Thursday.

He also said that the Commission was progressing in terms of elections preparedness, noting that an audit of the voters register will commence soon.

In this article:, ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

IEBC affirms confidence in Greek ballot printer citing cost effectiveness

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 1 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) says it has confidence that the Greek firm which won a Sh2.8...

December 1, 2021

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Catholic Bishops urge expedited hiring of substantive IEBC CEO

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 15 – The Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB) has urged the electoral agency to expedite the hiring of a substantive...

September 15, 2021