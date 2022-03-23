Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Murang'a Law Courts/FILE

County News

Murang’a man to pay Sh30,000 fine or serve a year in jail for wife battering

Senior Resident Magistrate Victoria Ochanda on Tuesday handed Geoffrey Munjiru the sentence for the offence he committed on September 28, last year.

Published

MURANG’A, Kenya, Mar 23 — A Murang’a court has fined a middle aged man Sh30,000 or in default serve one year imprisonment after he was found guilty of insulting and battering his ex-wife.

Senior Resident Magistrate Victoria Ochanda on Tuesday handed Geoffrey Munjiru the sentence for the offence he committed on September 28, last year.

The evidence tabled before the court stated that on the mentioned date Munjiru insulted and attacked Beatrice Njeri causing her bodily harm at Gatuya Market of Kahuro Sub County.

According to the medical report presented in court, Njeri sustained shoulder, ribs and thumb injuries after a confrontation with Munjiru at around 7 pm when she was closing her shop.

“On the said date Munjiru, who was my husband sometimes back, insulted and beat me leaving my thumb injured,” Njeri testified before the court.

Njeri narrated that her ex-husband was violent and they had separated on January 8, 2020 after mediation of elders who advised them to separate for one year which did not please him.

“Munjiru was not delighted with the elders’ decision of separation which made him hold a grudge against me,” the complainant further said.

A clinical officer from Murang’a Level 5 hospital, Peter Mbogo testifying before the court confirmed that Njeri sustained serious injuries from the attack. “The patient was injured and had bruises on her body,” he added.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

After the incident, Munjiru is said to have locked himself in the shop for the whole night fearing arrest but on the following day, police officers from Kahuro police station managed to apprehend him.

Munjiru was given 14 days to appeal if he was not satisfied with the judgement.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Politics

Kwalwale shelves bid for Kakamega Governor’s seat in favor of Malala

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 23 – Boni Khalwale has now shelved in Kakamega gubernatorial bid in the August elections in favour of Cleophas Malala. This...

18 mins ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

We won’t follow your son blindly: Aukot to Mama Ngina

Former First Lady Mama Ngina Kenyatta spoke in her native Kikuyu dialect during a public function in a message apparently directed at voters in...

1 hour ago

County News

Police Commission launches sensitization campaign targeting prospective recruits

The commission has been holding conferences with prospective recruits in the counties to guide them on how to be good police officers should they...

2 hours ago

EDUCATION

Council of Legal Education lists Egerton as first Bar Examination centre outside Nairobi

Dr. Kituku stated that the move was part of the Council's effort to devolve its administration of the examination whose centres have been exclusively...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

You don’t have to bribe to get listed: NPS promises credible recruitment

Police Commissioner in charge of Finance, Administration, Planning and Professional Development John Ole Mayaki reiterated that police recruitment has been depicted in bad light...

2 hours ago

Capital Health

Kenya and Cuba pledge further cooperation in medical fields

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 22 – Kenya and Cuba have pledged to enhance cooperation in the health sector as part of ongoing efforts by the...

20 hours ago

Kenya

Relief for Kenyan students as Russia lifts travel restrictions

Nairobi, Kenya, Mar 22 – Kenyans including students can now travel to Russia after the country lifted the earlier restrictions it had imposed on...

22 hours ago

Kenya

Google Partners with Women Legislators to Tame Online Trolls

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 22 – Google has announced a partnership with women parliamentarians under the Kenya Women Parliamentary Association (KEWOPA) that will see women...

23 hours ago