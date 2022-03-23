Murang’a man to pay Sh30,000 fine or serve a year in jail for wife battering

MURANG’A, Kenya, Mar 23 — A Murang’a court has fined a middle aged man Sh30,000 or in default serve one year imprisonment after he was found guilty of insulting and battering his ex-wife.

Senior Resident Magistrate Victoria Ochanda on Tuesday handed Geoffrey Munjiru the sentence for the offence he committed on September 28, last year.

The evidence tabled before the court stated that on the mentioned date Munjiru insulted and attacked Beatrice Njeri causing her bodily harm at Gatuya Market of Kahuro Sub County.

According to the medical report presented in court, Njeri sustained shoulder, ribs and thumb injuries after a confrontation with Munjiru at around 7 pm when she was closing her shop.

“On the said date Munjiru, who was my husband sometimes back, insulted and beat me leaving my thumb injured,” Njeri testified before the court.

Njeri narrated that her ex-husband was violent and they had separated on January 8, 2020 after mediation of elders who advised them to separate for one year which did not please him.

“Munjiru was not delighted with the elders’ decision of separation which made him hold a grudge against me,” the complainant further said.

A clinical officer from Murang’a Level 5 hospital, Peter Mbogo testifying before the court confirmed that Njeri sustained serious injuries from the attack. “The patient was injured and had bruises on her body,” he added.

After the incident, Munjiru is said to have locked himself in the shop for the whole night fearing arrest but on the following day, police officers from Kahuro police station managed to apprehend him.

Munjiru was given 14 days to appeal if he was not satisfied with the judgement.