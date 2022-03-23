Connect with us

A man pictured on the sores of Athi River/FILE/H. Fiebig/50 Treasures of Kenya

County News

Man killed by hippopotamus while fishing at Athi River

The deceased, Kioko Katuni, had sustained serious injury on the right leg during the incident.

Published

MAKUENI, Kenya, Mar 23 — A 48-year-old man was killed by a hippopotamus Wednesday, while fishing at Athi River in Kamulamba village in Kibwezi East Sub-county.

Makueni County Police Commander Joseph Ole Naipeyan confirming incident said when police accompanied by KWS rangers rushed to scene, they found the man had already succumbed to the injuries.

The body of the deceased was taken to Kambu Sub-county hospital mortuary awaiting autopsy.

