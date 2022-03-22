Man accused of defiling 14-year-old boy charged at a Kabarnet court

KABARNET, Kenya, Mar 22 — A middle aged man from Baringo North has been arraigned before a Kabarnet court and charged with sodomizing a 14-year-old boy.

Hillary Chebon Kibokong appeared before chief magistrate Vienna Amboko on Monday charged with defilement contrary to section 8(1) as read with section 8(3) of the sexual offences Act No 3 of 2006.

The charge sheet states that on March 14, 2022 at about 7pm in Kaptere area in Baringo North Sub County intentionally sodomized the boy.

Kibokong is alternatively charged with an indecent act with a child contrary to section 11(1) of the sexual Act No.3 of 2006.

The suspect who was present in court denied the charges as they were being read to him. Kabarnet Law Courts Resident Magistrate Viennah Amboko presides over a court session/FILE/Judiciary Media Service

“Your honor I did not commit the offences read to me and I am innocent,” he pleaded.

The court was told that the accused spent the whole night with the minor, until the next day when a member of the community caught the two, red handed and alerted the public to assist in apprehending the suspect before he escaped.

He was later handed to police from Kabartonjo station before his subsequent arraignment in court.

Prosecution counsel Joseck Abwajo told the court that they have lined up four witnesses to prove that indeed the heinous act was committed by the accused to the young boy.

The chief magistrate in her ruling ordered for the accused to be released on Sh 200,000 with surety of similar amount.

The case will be mentioned again on April 5, 2022 to give a date when witnesses shall give their testimonies before the court.