Magoha warns teachers against tampering with Examination papers

NAIROBI, Kenya March 14 – Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has warned teachers against tampering with the examination papers before they are presented to the candidates.



Speaking on Monday when he was monitoring the start of Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) Examination 2021 at Shimo La Tewa School in Mombasa County, Magoha said there are intelligence reports indicating that some teachers planned to open particularly the second paper.



The tough talking CS dared ‘those who feel they are brave enough’ to go ahead test the resolve of the government to protect the integrity of the national examination.

“We must protect our children. The law will catch up with those who will compromise examination cheating in court and it is up to them. Magoha said.



Magoha stated that the multi-agency team overseeing the exams is culpable of pinpointing the exact areas where a leakage has occurred just like they did in Wajir, Transnzoia counties and other places.



“This is a Kenyan legacy from 2016-2022, delivering credible exams using the multi-agency team particularly the ministry of interior and coordination of national government and ministry of ICT .”said Magoha.



At the same time, Magoha revealed that two students were found with cell phones but have been allowed to sit their exams.



He absolved the candidates of any wrongdoing in regards to exam cheating citing that they had prepared to go to the examination.



“The guilty are the parents and the more guilty are teachers. Some of whom basically traders and crooks. We have dismantled their cartels in primary schools, and having arrested several of them, we have noticed they have formed another one.” Magoha said.



He said that they developed the container system that has been delivering credible results taking students to universities marking them at the International Caliber making them qualified and respected.

He has charged Kenyans and the next administration not to slide back with the credibility of the exams irrespective of what happens.