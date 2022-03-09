Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Magoha indicated that marking began on the first day of the examinations and that this year’s exercise will be completed earlier than before. /FILE

Kenya

Magoha says marking of KCPE exams to be completed in two weeks

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 9 – Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha says the marking of the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education examinations is currently underway and may be concluded in the next two weeks.

Speaking in Kamukunji, Magoha indicated that marking began on the first day of the examinations and that this year’s exercise will be completed earlier than before.

Since 2017, The Kenya National Examination Council has been using a hybrid marking system with manual and electronic detection of answers for questions with multiple choices while Kiswahili Insha and English Composition being marked by contracted teachers.

Wednesday was day three of the examinations with candidates sitting for their social studies and religious education papers. 

In this article:, , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Schools conduct rehearsals for KCPE examinations set for next week

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 4 – Rehearsals for the Kenya Certificate of Primary School Education (KCPE) on Friday took place countrywide in various schools ahead...

5 days ago

Kenya

We need approved schools to deal with student indiscipline, Magoha says

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 12 – Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has proposed the creation of approved boarding schools where indisciplined students who resort to...

January 12, 2022