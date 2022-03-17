Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Magoha warned that the government is closely monitoring some parents and teachers who are actively trying to engage in examination malpractice. /FILE

Kenya

Magoha says KCPE examination results to be released next week

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 17 – Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha on Thursday indicated that the 2021 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examination results will be released next week.

Speaking in Kayole, Magoha said marking of most of the exams which were concluded last week was almost complete.

“So we are still working with some time next week, anytime between Wednesday and Saturday depending on the President’s availability, we should be able to tell our children how they have performed and this is good so that their parents can start planning for them,” he stated.

The three-day exam period saw 1.2 million candidates take the national exams in 28,248 exam centres across the country and be supervised by 242,406 teachers assigned by the Teachers Service Commission.

The 2021 class is expected to join Form One in MayThe 2021 KCPE exams were delayed as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In this article:, , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

25 KCSE candidates in Turkana found in possession of mobile phones , cash

Nairobi, Kenya, Mar 16 – 25 candidates from a school located at Kakuma Refugee camp in Turkana were on Tuesday found in possession of...

1 day ago

Kenya

Schools conduct rehearsals for KCPE examinations set for next week

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 4 – Rehearsals for the Kenya Certificate of Primary School Education (KCPE) on Friday took place countrywide in various schools ahead...

March 4, 2022

NATIONAL NEWS

Magoha urges vigilance to avert irregulates during national exams

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 18 — Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has called on education and security officials across the country to exercise vigilance during...

February 18, 2022

NATIONAL NEWS

Bed-hoppers will not be accommodated in boarding schools: Magoha

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 14 — Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has denied the existence of a policy to lock out homosexuals from boarding school...

February 14, 2022

Competence Based Curriculum

Magoha orders contractors to deliver CBC classrooms ahead of March 7 transition

NAIROBI, Kenyatta, Feb 14 – The government has ordered Competence Based Curriculum (CBC) contractors working on 6,400 classrooms countrywide to ensure the completion of...

February 14, 2022

CBC

Govt to complete construction of 10,000 CBC classrooms by June – Magoha

KISUMU, Kenya, Dec 30 -Education Cabinet Secretary says the Government will complete the construction of 10,000 classrooms  aligned to the Competence Based Curriculum (CBC)...

December 30, 2021

Kenya

KNEC launches 5-year strategic plan centred on CBC reforms

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 22 – The Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) has launched the third strategic plan in a bid to address the emerging...

December 22, 2021

EDUCATION

Local contractors to begin bidding for classroom projects Monday

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 21 – The Ministry of Education has paved way for local contractors to bid for the construction of the classrooms in...

November 21, 2021