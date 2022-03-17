Magoha says KCPE examination results to be released next week

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 17 – Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha on Thursday indicated that the 2021 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examination results will be released next week.

Speaking in Kayole, Magoha said marking of most of the exams which were concluded last week was almost complete.

“So we are still working with some time next week, anytime between Wednesday and Saturday depending on the President’s availability, we should be able to tell our children how they have performed and this is good so that their parents can start planning for them,” he stated.

The three-day exam period saw 1.2 million candidates take the national exams in 28,248 exam centres across the country and be supervised by 242,406 teachers assigned by the Teachers Service Commission.

The 2021 class is expected to join Form One in MayThe 2021 KCPE exams were delayed as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.