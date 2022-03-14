Magoha says construction of first phase of CBC classrooms at 83pc

MOMBASA, Kenya, Mar 14 – The construction of the first phase of the Competency Based Curriculum (CBC) classrooms is now 83 percent complete, Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has said.

According to the Education CS, the government is planning to put up 10,000 CBC classrooms by the end of June.

He stated that Phase one of the project, which is expected to have 6,470 classrooms, will be ready by the first week of April.

Magoha said 4,000 classrooms have already been completed, out of which, 2,500 units have already been delivered to schools’ managements.

“In regard to CBC classrooms, we have done extremely well. Our target was to deliver the classrooms by the end of April. We are now at 83 percent and five counties are already at 100 percent,” said Magoha.

The Education CS said classroom projects in some 10 countries are over 90 percent complete.

“Therefore, we are going to make bold decisions that for those counties which have not reached 100 percent, are allowed to have a coordinated approach so that they can complete on time,” he said.

Magoha said the national government saved millions of money in the CBC classrooms projects, after the initial price per classroom was revised from Sh1.26 million to about Sh788, 000, including taxes.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“We are saving over 446,000 per classroom,” he said.

Magoha said this being his final national examination before the August 9 general election, he asked the next administration to ensure that CBC succeeds.

“I also want to charge the coming administration, whichever one it is, they should be careful not to change something (CBC) because the person who initiated it, you do not like them,” said CS.