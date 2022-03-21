Magoha says 10,000 CBC classrooms to be delivered by July

Connect with us

KAPSABET, Kenya, Mar 21 – Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has assured that 10,000 Competency Based Curriculum (CBC) classrooms will be delivered for use by July this year.

Magoha who spoke Monday when he commissioned CBC classrooms and two laboratories at Kapsabet Boys High School said 6,497 classes are to be delivered in the first phase and the remaining 3,503 classes to be completed in the second phase to begin in May.

“At the moment, 4,000 classrooms have so far been completed in the first phase which translates to 85 per cent, the remaining 15 per cent will be completed soonest,” explained Magoha.

The CS hailed Nandi County for expediting the completion of the CBC classrooms and topping in Rift Valley region and urged other counties to follow suit and ensure they beat the target.

Meanwhile, Magoha refuted allegations of exam malpractices and warned propagators of false information that the exam has been leaked to stop, saying that the exercise is being managed well.

“We have a multi-agency team that is manning the examinations and earlier attempts at exposures have been contained,” he clarified.

Magoha further instructed that no phones shall be allowed at the examination centers except for the centre manager and security personnel to deal with emergencies only.

“The said attempted earlier exposures have involved phones, going forward, subject teachers, invigilators and supervisors must leave their phones at home,” he stressed.

Other changes to ensure exams are managed properly was the extension of the container opening times.

“Let examination centres be opened at 8.30am which was previously done at 8.00am unless under the discretion of County Commissioners and their deputies who have to transport exams to far flung areas and opt to open the containers much earlier,” Magoha pointed out.

The CS was accompanied by Nandi County Commissioner Herman Shambi, County Director of Education Zachary Mutwiri, Kapsabet Boys High School Principal Kipchumba Maiyo and other education officials.

