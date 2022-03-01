Magoha maintains CBC will not be affected by change in government

MURANG’A, Kenya, Mar 1 – Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha says the implementation of Competency Based Curriculum will not be affected by a change of government.

Speaking when he commissioned several CBC classrooms in Murang’a, Magoha noted that the new curriculum is protected by the law and thus its implementation will go on until Kenyans say otherwise.

He lauded the progress in implementation of the CBC saying preparations for grade six are complete.

Magoha’s sentiments come at a time when a section of those seeking elective positions in August 9 polls, say they will abolish the new curriculum.

“Teachers have been trained and books for grade six already have been sent to schools so next time those moving to grade six will not have any challenge,” he noted calling upon politicians to stop politicking on the education sector.

The CS underscored the importance of the CBC system saying it is learners oriented and not only based on examination.

“CBC is meant to empower a learner with skills and knowledge. Children are meant to be productive and identify their skills at a younger age and implement the skills back in the society,” he said

The CS further assured candidates waiting to sit for national examinations that everything is put in place to ensure the exercise is successful.

He said the government is committed to ensure candidates from areas plagued by insecurity do their exams without fear and disturbance.

“Enough security will be offered in areas which are prone to violence and destruction hence there should be no tension among students as exams will be offered in appropriate time and place,” the CS said

Magoha called upon candidates to avoid propaganda peddled by cartels that the examination has been leaked saying all preparations about the national examinations are in order.

The national examinations are expected to kick off next week, with Friday slated for rehearsal for KCPE candidates.

Meanwhile Magoha called for an expeditious completion of CBC classrooms saying nationally the completion is at about 75 percent.

“Contractors have until the end of this week to complete the classrooms. During the examination period no contractors are expected to be at the site,” he stated.