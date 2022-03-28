Magata Bruce Mackenzie tops KCPE with 428 marks

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 28 – Magata Bruce Mackenzie from Gilgil Hills Academy is the top student in the 2021 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examinations with 428 marks.

In results released Monday, Mackenzie is followed by Momanyi Ashley Kerubo who got 427 marks.

“These are remarkable results and I congratulate the stars of the 2021 KCPE examinations,” said Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha when he released the results.

“There is no point of denying the candidates their examination results because of fees balances because in any cause it is known that primary school education is free in the country,” he said.

He assured that examination result slips will be released to all candidates who sat for the exams, even if they have fee balances.

He also said that the education calendrer in both primary and secondary school will revert to running from January to December next year.