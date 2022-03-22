Maendeleo Ya Wanawake launches male empowerment programe

THIKA, Kenya, Mar 22 – Maendeleo ya Wanawake has launched a male empowerment initiative in five counties of central Kenya to tame run-away alcoholism linked to high levels of gender-based violence against women and deaths of young potential leaders every election cycle.

The programme, Male Champions Initiative aimed at building the boy child in order to restore the man back to the place of leadership at the family level- will be rolled out in Kiambu, Nyeri, Murang’a, Nyandarua and Kirinyaga counties.

The Organisation’s National Chairperson, Rahab Muiu said alcoholism in Central Region has rendered most young and potential leaders helpless, becoming a burden to their aging parents.

“This alcoholism menace has robbed us our sons at a very young age; it has also denied them the chance of enjoying fatherhood and companionship because they cannot sustain marriages,” said Muiu when the organization held its second nationwide 70th anniversary celebrations at Mount Kenya University, Thika.

Muiu said the organization will no longer continue to watch parents of young men being forced to take care of their old children who should be taking care of them, saying the new initiative will take a different approach in building back men in the region into responsible heads of the family.

“We want to declare and promise here in central Kenya that we as the mothers and the custodians of the family, we will not condemn or abandon our sons, we will walk with them to help them overcome this beast in the name of alcoholism,” said Muiu.

The declaration was made before Kiambu County Governor, James Nyoro who was the Chief Guest, Nyandarua Governor, Francis Kimemia, Nyeri County Deputy Governor, Dr Caroline Karugu, Muranga Women Representative Chege Sabina Wanjiru, and Kirinyaga Women Representative, Purity Ngirici.

The State Department of Interior and Citizen Services, Ministry of Interior and Coordination of the National Government Principal Secretary, Dr (Eng.) Karanja Kibicho, and Dr. Nicholas Muraguri, the Principal Secretary- Ministry of Lands and Physical planning represented the National government.

“We have identified a safe house for victims of gender-based violence and we would like to have more of these houses to handle the rising cases in future. Central region is also known for alcoholism, we will relook into this moving forward,” said Governor Nyoro

While acknowledging the efforts made by the region’s leadership especially Kiambu County in fighting alcoholism MYWO said the new initiative will complement their effort and those of other counties in ending GBV.

“This was informed by the experiences of past electioneering periods where more often than not, is characterized by violence mainly meted on women and girls hence eroding the gains made in ending GBV,” said Muiu.

The initiative started in Nairobi last year and identified Bishop David Oginde, the face behind the male champion and is going to be scaled to other counties as it targets various stakeholders including County Governors, community leaders and households.