Machakos Woman in shock after giving birth to triplets

MACHAKOS, Kenya, Mar 25 – Remember when you brought home your first baby, your newborn, and you felt completely overwhelmed and lost? Imagine someone handing you triplets– and you were left to raise them without a partner! That’s exactly what Minoo Muema feels after giving birth to her beautiful triplets.

The 21-year-old mom had a C-section at the Kangundo level four hospital in Machakos.

According to the first-time mum, she is more shocked than happy as she is expected to raise the kids by her own since she is not married, and the father of her kids doesn’t want anything to do with her or the kids.

We caught up with the 21-year-old who hails from Tala in Matungulu subcounty of Machakos and what lingers in her mind now, is how to raise the kids pleading with well-wishers to come to her aid.

“I was excited to be a mom but wasn’t prepared for this. How will I raise them by my own? Will I afford? My family is already strained,” said Minoo.

In an interview with Capital News, Minoo said giving birth to identical triplet girls was a shock of her lifetime.

“I don’t not have a job and my family is not well up. I don’t know where to start” she added.

Minoo delivered the babies exactly at 1am.

The nurse in charge at the hospital Esther Nzuki has confirmed that the triplets are of good health.

“The first baby was weighing 18.95 grams, the second 2kgs and 15 grams while the third had 16 grams”, she said.

“Generally, the babies are doing fine. In fact, very little challenges we are getting from the mother. She is able to produce enough milk to feed the babies. The only challenge is the small baby, baby three” she added.