Maara MP denies hate remarks against ex-Chuka VC Erastus Njoka

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 1 — Maara Member of Parliament Kareke Mbiuki appeared before the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) on Tuesday over incitement remarks he allegedly made in Tharaka Nithi directed at a gubernatorial aspirant.

The legislator who was accompanied by his lawyer appeared before the Samuel Kobia-led Commission Headquarters in Nairobi on Tuesday where he was interrogated on the comments he made in February.

Mbiuki is alleged to have threatened Erastus Njoka, immediate former Chuka University Vice Chancellor, who is contesting for the Tharaka Nithi gubernatorial seat of consequences if he dared visit his constituency on his vote-hunting mission.

But the legislator has since denied mentioning anyone in the video recording presented to the commission arguing that his comments were directed to the individuals who had taken the boundaries issue to court.

Mbiuki insisted he did not name anyone.

“I did not mention anyone by name as alleged. Those behind the case know themselves. I do not need to name them,” he said.

NCIC has been under fire lately by a section of Kenyans for its failure to take serious action against perpetrators of hate speech.

Mbiuki’s appearance before NCIC came a day after a case against Meru Senator Mithika Linturi over alleged incitement ‘madoadoa’ remarks was dropped after the prosecution failed to prefer charges within the set time.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Nakuru Law Courts Chief Magistrate Edna Nyaloti cited delays by prosecution to prefer charges.

The Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji had ordered a probe into Linturi’s remarks in January directing Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai to open investigations into the senator’s remarks.