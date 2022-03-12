x
AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Maangi rejoins DP Ruto’s UDA from after 3-month stint in Azimio

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 12 — Kisii Deputy Governor Joash Maangi on Friday rejoined the United Democratic Alliance after a short stint in the Raila Odinga-led Azimio camp.

“You are joining the team that believes in Kenya kwanza and empowering ordinary people. Wishing you success in your bids for several seats in Kisii County,” DP Ruto stated.

Maangi’s exit from ODM now narrows the battle for Kisii Governor ODM party ticket between Senator Sam Ongeri and Dagoretti North MP Simba Arati.

The ongoing political realignments also saw UDA party National Treasurer Omingo Magara and  Ruto’s ex-Director of Youth Affairs Anthony Kibagendi quit the party.

