List: Top 15 students in 2021 KCPE

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 28 — Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha released 2021 KCPE results on Monday highlighting top performers in the nationwide exams administered early in March.
Magata Bruce Mackenzie topped the chat with 428 marks followed by Momanyi Arshely Kerubo with 427 marks.
The Kenya National Examination Council reported a tie of six candidates in the third and fourth positions.
|POSITION
|NAME
|SCHOOL
|MARKS
|1
|Magata Bruce Mackenzie
|Gilgil Hills Academy
|428
|2
|Momanyi Arshely Kerubo
|Makini School
|427
|3
|Charity Buyanzi
|Holy Family
|426
|3
|Mbugua Wairimu
|Emmanuel Academy
|426
|3
|Muteti Shantel
|Kitengela International School
|426
|3
|Stanley Omondi
|Drophine Field Junior Secondary School
|426
|3
|Wekesa Naomi
|White Star Academy
|426
|3
|Kimani Ithan
|Stepping Stone Preparatory School
|426
|4
|Njeru Joel Musyoka
|Nyagua Primary School
|425
|4
|Kirinya Muriuki Victor
|PCEA Mwimbi Boarding Primary School
|425
|4
|Diana Rose Natolo
|Facebeth Academy
|425
|4
|Kaberia Emmanuel Munene
|425
|4
|Emmanuel Kiplagat Ngetich
|Moi Kabarak Primary School
|425
|4
|George Morris Otieno
|Hill School
|425