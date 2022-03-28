List: Top 15 students in 2021 KCPE

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 28 — Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha released 2021 KCPE results on Monday highlighting top performers in the nationwide exams administered early in March.

Magata Bruce Mackenzie topped the chat with 428 marks followed by Momanyi Arshely Kerubo with 427 marks.

The Kenya National Examination Council reported a tie of six candidates in the third and fourth positions.