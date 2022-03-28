Connect with us

Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha/Ministry of Education

EDUCATION

List: Top 15 students in 2021 KCPE

Magata Bruce Mackenzie topped the chat with 428 marks followed by Momanyi Arshely Kerubo with 427 marks.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 28 — Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha released 2021 KCPE results on Monday highlighting top performers in the nationwide exams administered early in March.

The Kenya National Examination Council reported a tie of six candidates in the third and fourth positions.

POSITIONNAMESCHOOLMARKS
1Magata Bruce MackenzieGilgil Hills Academy428
2Momanyi Arshely KeruboMakini School427
3Charity BuyanziHoly Family426
3Mbugua WairimuEmmanuel Academy426
3Muteti ShantelKitengela International School426
3Stanley OmondiDrophine Field Junior Secondary School426
3Wekesa NaomiWhite Star Academy426
3Kimani IthanStepping Stone Preparatory School426
4Njeru Joel MusyokaNyagua Primary School425
4Kirinya Muriuki VictorPCEA Mwimbi Boarding Primary School425
4Diana Rose NatoloFacebeth Academy425
4Kaberia Emmanuel Munene 425
4Emmanuel Kiplagat NgetichMoi Kabarak Primary School425  
4George Morris OtienoHill School425

