Kajiado Governor Joe Ole Lenku picture with ODM leader Raila Odinga's spouse, Ida/Kajiado County Press

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Lenku ditches Jubilee, says ruling party struggling in Maa Nation

Lenku’s defection comes at a time the governing party has launched a rebranding campaign after a massive exodus of party members led by Deputy President William Ruto, it’s former Deputy Party Leader, to the United Democratic Alliance, an outfit that has gained monumental following.
IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 24 — Kajiado Governor Joseph Ole Lenku has ditched the ruling Jubilee Party, a co-anchor party in the Azimio la Umoja Movement, saying the ground had shifted to ODM.

ODM is a co-anchor party in Azimio Movement.

ODM leader Raila Odinga welcomes Governor Lenku to the party/ODM

Lenku's defection comes at a time the governing party has launched a rebranding campaign after a massive exodus of party members led by Deputy President William Ruto, it's former Deputy Party Leader, to the United Democratic Alliance, an outfit that has gained monumental following.

