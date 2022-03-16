KPMG wins IEBC tender to audit the voters register

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 16- The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has announced that KPMG will embark on auditing the voter register in the next two weeks, after the firm won the tender out of four other firms.

Speaking shortly after he was sworn in as the Commission’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at the Supreme Court, Marjan Hussein Marjan said they will sign the contract with KPMG in the next 14 days.

“14 days will elapse early next week meaning that after that then we can sign the contract. The law requires us to give that window period before signing the contract then after that we can commence on the audit of the voter register and we are currently in the process of consolidating the register,” Marjan said.

The Commission’s Chairperson Wafula Chebukati pointed out that all procurement requirements are up to date and that the commission is well set to deliver a fair, free, credible and verifiable elections

“We have a few days left to the August 9 elections and the commission is committed to give this country a free, fair and credible election. All our processes are up to date in terms of elections timeline. We have done almost all procurements and we are now working on the register of voters which we want to be ready in the next couple of days in time for audit having procured the audit firm which will undertake the process,” Chebukati said.

The electoral body boss further stated that the commission will re-use the Kenya Integrated Election Management System (KIEMS) kits which were utilized in 2017 general elections as most of them are still in good condition.

Chebukati revealed that the commission will only procure 14,000 extra kits with the anticipation that polling stations will increase after registration of new voters.

Kenya is set to conduct the General Elections on August 9, with politicians already traversing across the country to woo voters to vote for them.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

All eyes are however on the presidential contest which is largely pitting ODM leader Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto.

Odinga is enjoying President Uhuru Kenyatta’s backing and has in several times declared Odinga as his preferred successor.

Ruto and the President cut ties in March 2018 after he (President Kenyatta) shook hands with Odinga following contested 2017 polls.