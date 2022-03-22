Connect with us

Collins Oyuu (right) is the new Kenya National Union of Teachers Secretary General replacing Wilson Sossion (left) who resigned on Friday/FILE

Kenya

KNUT SG Oyuu urges teachers to support Azimio La Umoja

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 22 – The Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) Secretary General Collins Oyuu has urged teachers to support the Azimio La Umoja Movment.

Speaking during the union’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Monday, Oyuu told teachers that they must always support the government and since President Uhuru Kenyatta is in Azimio, so should the teachers.

“If the government of the day has endorsed Raila as the fifth president, who am I to take a different direction. As the spokesperson, we are in Azimio,” he said.

He stated that teachers have the democratic right to choose who they want to support but pointed out that as a life-long member of ODM, it is in the Union’s best interest if they are on the side of the government.

“I have to toe the line as directed by the National Executive Council. KNUT must work with the government of the day so that we can succeed. We cannot get what we want if we oppose the government,” he stated.

He also urged the Teachers Service Commission to address teachers’ medical cover for them and their dependents even after they retire.

Oyuu took over the helm at KNUT replacing Wilson Sossion who is a nominated Member of Parliament under ODM but is currently eyeing the Bomet senatorial seat on a UDA ticket in the August elections. 

