Kirinyaga Senator Kibiru decamps to UDA to vie for Governor’s seat

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 18- NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 18 – Kirinyaga Senator Charles Kibiru has ditched the ruling Jubilee Party for the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Kibiru announced his defection on Friday, barely a month after joining the party.

He has declared that he will be vying for the Governor’s seat come August 9.

He declared his interest in the governorship seat in November, two weeks after he was endorsed for the county’s top seat by a group of elders and some business people.

“After soul-searching and consultations, I have decided to give it a try,” said Kibiru.

Kibiru who is also the Senate Finance and Budget Committee Chairperson, was elected as an independent candidate in 2017 after trouncing the former Senator and the then Jubilee candidate Daniel Karaba

He joined Jubilee Party on February 6 this year.

The Kirinyaga Gubernatorial seat has so far attracted 5 candidates including incumbent governor Ann Waiguru, Narc Kenya Party Leader Martha Karua, Kirinyaga Woman Representative Purity Ngirici and former governor Joseph Ndathi.

Kibiru will now contest for the UDA’s ticket with Governor Waiguru during party primaries.