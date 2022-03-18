Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Kirinyaga Governor Charles Kibiru.

World

Kirinyaga Senator Kibiru decamps to UDA to vie for Governor’s seat

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 18- NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 18 – Kirinyaga Senator Charles Kibiru has ditched the ruling Jubilee Party for the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Kibiru announced his defection on Friday, barely a month after joining the party.

He has declared that he will be vying for the Governor’s seat come August 9.

He declared his interest in the governorship seat in November, two weeks after he was endorsed for the county’s top seat by a group of elders and some business people.

“After soul-searching and consultations, I have decided to give it a try,” said Kibiru. 

Kibiru who is also the Senate Finance and Budget Committee Chairperson, was elected as an independent candidate in 2017 after trouncing the former Senator and the then Jubilee candidate Daniel Karaba

He joined Jubilee Party on February 6 this year.

The Kirinyaga Gubernatorial seat has so far attracted 5 candidates including incumbent governor Ann Waiguru, Narc Kenya Party Leader Martha Karua, Kirinyaga Woman Representative Purity Ngirici and former governor Joseph Ndathi.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Kibiru will now contest for the UDA’s ticket with Governor Waiguru during party primaries.

In this article:, , , , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Karua calls for IEBC meeting with stakeholders over sustained vote rigging claims

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 16 – NARC Kenya Party Leader Martha Karua has challenged the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to urgently hold a...

2 days ago

Kenya

Uhuru will be my ‘advisor’ in govt, Raila says

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 16 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party Leader Raila Odinga has disclosed that President Uhuru Kenyatta will be his “advisor” if...

2 days ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Matiangi warns NGOs against following ‘road to hell’ ahead of polls in August

Matiangi urged the NGO sector to guard their institutions against being “misused to engage in destructive acts that will hurt the unity, stability and...

3 days ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Martha Karua says ‘relaxing at home’ as Kalonzo bolts out of OKA

Responding to a tweet by political analyst David Makali who asked of her whereabouts after OKA partners Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper) and Giedion Moi (KANU)...

6 days ago

Kenya

Kalonzo, Moi, Karua, Jirongo sign cooperation pact binding 6 parties

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 11 – Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka, NARC Kenya’s Martha Karua and Kenya African National Union (KANU’s) Gideon Moi have signed a...

March 11, 2022

County News

Kirinyaga farmers advised to liaise with meteorologists to maximize on rains

Kirinyaga County Director of Metrological Services Peter Wambugu said the county was likely to receive rains beginning the third week to fourth week of...

March 9, 2022

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Ruto commits to accept poll results, seeks assurance on peaceful transfer of power

DP William Ruto sought a commitment on the peaceful transfer of the power in August 2022.

March 7, 2022

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

CA confident of seamless transmission of poll results, cites 3G/4G network expansion

“In the event we are not able to reach the 100 percent mark before the election date, the point at which it can be...

March 7, 2022