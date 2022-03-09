Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
The County Director of Metrology Peter Wambugu speaks to the media briefly after presenting on the rains expected in Kirinyaga/KNA

County News

Kirinyaga farmers advised to liaise with meteorologists to maximize on rains

Kirinyaga County Director of Metrological Services Peter Wambugu said the county was likely to receive rains beginning the third week to fourth week of March with cessation dates between the third and fourth week of May 2022.

Published

KIRINYAGA, Kenya, Mar 9 — Farmers in Kirinyaga have been advised to take advantage of the expected rains and maximize on crop production through appropriate farming and land use management procedures.

Kirinyaga County Director of Metrological Services Peter Wambugu said farmers from different areas of the county should liaise with officers from the State Department of Agriculture for appropriate land use management.

“Farmers are also advised to work closely with the sub-county agriculture office in their locality for advice on the appropriate crop to be planted,” he said.

Wambugu said the county was likely to receive rains beginning the third week to fourth week of March with cessation dates between the third and fourth week of May 2022.

He said farmers in Kirinyaga County have been urged to plant immediately after the rains start for this season.

Wambugu made the remarks on Tuesday at Kerugoya Catholic Hall where he gave seasonal weather forecasts for March, April, and May saying he said the county was expected to receive slightly above normal rainfall.

The meeting brought stakeholders from different sectors to discuss the impacts of the weather on their daily activities with much of the effects mainly felt in the agriculture sector.

The director said cases of flooding in prone areas of the Tana basin within the county were likely especially in low-lying areas.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He said the County government is advised to clear drainages in good time to avert artificial flooding of the urban areas.

“The public is advised not to drive or walk through flooded rivers or moving water,” Wambugu said, adding that the county disaster operations were alert to avoid negative impacts that may arise.

He said farmers should also be encouraged to prepare and tap into rain water harvesting any time it rained in order to boost water availability in their homes.

 He added that the impact of climate change has in the past put the farmers at risk for agriculture activities and it was important to guide them based on expected changes.

“We have invited people who participate in crop production, livestock, public works, and those who will be affected by the expected rainfall conditions,” he said

 “This is a participatory meeting and we will advise farmers on the best seeds they can plant this season,” he noted.

He challenged the farmers to ensure no water is wasted and they should plant at the right time.

“Let no drop of water go to waste, plant immediately the rains start to maximize it,” he added.

Wambugu said the expected seasonal rainfall would reduce the chance of forest fires as well as increase the natural regeneration of forests.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

A bee expert Mutuota Mugo said the period between March and May was the best season for bee keeping since this was the time the insects migrated from the dry area of Ukambani looking for food in the area of Mt Kenya.

Mutuota said farmers must also be advised to plant indigenous trees, which provide a good habitation for the bees, which in turn helps in carrying out pollination.

The one day workshop had been organized by Upper Tana Natural Resource and Management

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

County News

State, non-state actors in joint efforts for peaceful electioneering in Kakamega County

Kakamega Deputy Counter Commissioner Ngalia Ndaya said the Sub-county Muti-sectoral Coordination and Collaboration Forum on Electoral Preparedness comprised both State and non-state actors.

12 mins ago

County News

City Hall signs pact for construction of safe house for sexual violence victims

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 9 — All is set for the construction of Sh88 million safe house for survivors of sexual and gender based violence...

24 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Matiangi, Macharia and Mucheru meet boda boda officials at KSG

The meeting which comes against the backdrop of a public outcry following an incident where a female motorist was sexually assaulted by rogue boda...

43 mins ago

DIPLOMACY

Mnangagwa in Nairobi for 3-day State Visit as officials conclude JPCC talks

Mnangagwa arrived in the country after Kenyan and Zimbabwean officials concluded the third session of the Joint Permanent Commission for Cooperation (JPCC).

1 hour ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

SHOFCO holds MCA aspirants’ debates in Kisumu, Mombasa

Through its SHOFCO Urban Network (SUN) program, the organization is giving aspirants and the electorate an opportunity to interact in an open manner ahead...

13 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

MFA says evacuation mission for 26 Kenyans stranded in Ukraine’s Sumy city ongoing

The Foreign Office said "a convoy is headed to the final extraction point," adding "the process remains fraught with danger."

18 hours ago

County News

Govt distributes 200 tons of relief food in Meru

Seven lorries that were carrying the consignment were flagged off on Monday by Imenti North Deputy County Commissioner Obel Ojwang on behalf of the...

19 hours ago

crime

FIDA urges creation of police unit to tame rogue boda boda operators

FIDA presented a petition to the National Police Service Inspector General calling for protection of women in Kenya following the sexual assault of a...

22 hours ago