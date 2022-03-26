Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero. /CFM-FILE.

August Elections

Kidero leading in Homa Bay Gubernatorial race with 44.1pc popularity rating

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 26 – A latest opinion poll has put former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero ahead in the Homa Bay Gubernatorial race at 44.1 percent.

According to the study by Mizani Africa, Homa Bay woman representative Gladys Wanga trails Kidero at 21.6 percent with former Kasipul Kabondo Oyugi Magwanga at 15.3 percent.

A similar poll released on December 17, 2021, had predicted that Homabay Woman Representative Gladys Wanga would beat former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero.

The recent poll also places Isaiah Ogwe, Hamilton Orata and Akelo Misori at 2.5 per cent, 1.6 per cent and 0.4 respectively.

It further shows that 1.5 percent of Homa bay residents are undecided.

 

 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

 

In this article:, , , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Kidero puts Homa Bay County Govt on the spot over persistent water shortage

HOMA BAY, Kenya, Mar 21 – The Homa Bay County Government has been put on the spot over persistent water shortage across the region....

5 days ago

County News

Department of Children Services mounts anti-child neglect campaign in Homa Bay

County Director of Children Services Peter Kutere said the department was also running a campaign against defilement noting that majority of the reported cases...

March 10, 2022

World

Boost for Ex-Wajir Governor Abdullahi as rival Abdille quits race 

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 6 – Former Wajir Governor Ahmed Abdullahi’s quest to once again be at the helm of the county administration has received...

March 6, 2022

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

ODM’s big dilemma as Homa Bay ticket threatens to split the party

HOMABAY, Kenya Feb 17 — The absence of Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) legislators from Nyanza region at the grand launch of Gladys Wanga’s Homa...

February 17, 2022

Kenya

Court dismisses application by Kidero to strike out 7 cheques as evidence in graft case

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 9 – The Anti-Corruption court in Nairobi has dismissed an application by former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero and 10 other former...

February 9, 2022

Top stories

6 Homa Bay county officials and suppliers arrested over Sh85mn fraud

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 15 – The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested three Home Bay County Government officials and three suppliers over Sh85...

November 15, 2021

County News

6 police officers to face murder charge over death of man in Homa Bay

Nairobi, Kenya, Nov 3- Six police officers will now face a murder charge following the death of a man in Homa Bay four years...

November 3, 2021

County News

Pier Beach tragedy: Search ends with retrieval of 10th body

KISUMU, Kenya, Sep 23 – A search operation mounted after a boat with 17 passengers and a coxswain capsized off Lake Victoria’s Pier Beach...

September 23, 2021