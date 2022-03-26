Kidero leading in Homa Bay Gubernatorial race with 44.1pc popularity rating

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 26 – A latest opinion poll has put former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero ahead in the Homa Bay Gubernatorial race at 44.1 percent.

According to the study by Mizani Africa, Homa Bay woman representative Gladys Wanga trails Kidero at 21.6 percent with former Kasipul Kabondo Oyugi Magwanga at 15.3 percent.

A similar poll released on December 17, 2021, had predicted that Homabay Woman Representative Gladys Wanga would beat former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero.

The recent poll also places Isaiah Ogwe, Hamilton Orata and Akelo Misori at 2.5 per cent, 1.6 per cent and 0.4 respectively.

It further shows that 1.5 percent of Homa bay residents are undecided.